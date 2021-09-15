NAAC team visits UoM

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is on a three-day visit to University of Mysore for assessing and accrediting the university based on its performance.

The six-member team began its assessment on Wednesday, and is also expected to conduct the assessment on Thursday. The team is likely to wrap up its visit on Friday. The NAAC accreditation is valid for five years.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the assessment is done for 1,000 marks. “However, an assessment for 700 marks had already been done based on the records/documents submitted by us and the assessment is on for 300 marks.”

He said the University of Mysore has been categorised as a “Grade 2 University” in the country based on its NAAC score. “This time, we are aiming for Grade 1 university status as we have done our best in improving the university’s standing. Our NIRF ranking has improved to 19 from 27. The Mysore varsity is one among the 20 Indian universities with Grade 2 status. If we get Grade 1 status, the grants from funding agencies will go up,” the VC said.