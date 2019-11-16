NAAC, NBA accreditation must for engineering colleges: VTU

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has asked all its affiliated colleges to get accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The accreditation process will serve dual purpose, said officials. It will help improve the quality of education imparted in engineering colleges across the State and also enable VTU to identify good engineering colleges. More often than not, a large number of seats go vacant.

Colleges with good infrastructure and teaching faculty will receive good ratings and can attract more students. A senior official of the VTU pointed out while colleges are getting accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), which is mandatory, many are not applying for NAAC despite directions from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

A circular in this regard was issued on November 4 directing all its affiliated colleges to apply for NAAC accreditation. “Accreditation from NBA is mandatory for all programmes offered in your institute. Further, the VTU also strongly recommends that institutional level accreditation be obtained from NAAC,” the circular read.

Heads of engineering colleges also pointed out that obtaining accreditation from these two agencies was a positive development and said that based on these ratings, institutions could get autonomy, deemed-to-be-university status and also funding from different sources. “Getting a good NAAC ranking helps us not only attract students, but improves our chances of getting funding for research work. We made a conscious effort to improve our NAAC ratings and worked on hiring more faculty members,” said a principal of a city-based engineering college.