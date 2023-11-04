NAAC grade ‘A’ for Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College

November 04, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accorded the ‘A’ grade to Rani Channamma University’s constituent college Sangolli Rayanna First Grade Constituent College (SRFGCC) in Belagavi.

This was its first cycle of assessment carried out by a three-member peer review team of experts led by Praveen Kar, from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) Odisha. Other members were Subhash Chandra Bhat, from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, and Ashoka Vanjani, from Mumbai.

The team visited the college on October 19-20, 2023, and assessed the academic quality and resources of the SRFGCC, Belagavi. The peer team rigorously reviewed the quality and infrastructure of the college as per the criteria’s laid down by NAAC. The college got 3.11 CGPA marks.

Vice Chancellor of Rani Channamma University Vijay F. Nagannawar, Rajashree Jainapur, Registrar, Ravindranath N. Kadam, Registrar Evaluation, Bharat D. Katti, Finance Officer, D. K. Kamble, Deputy Registrar and other officials of RCU congratulated the principal S.S. Terdal, IQAC coordinator Mukund Mundargi, and teachers, staff and students.