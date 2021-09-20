NAAC gives ‘A’ Grade to Mysore varsity

MYSURU

The University of Mysore has been given ‘A’ Grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) in the 4th cycle. The accreditation is valid for a period of five years from September 20, 2021.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu the University had expected a higher grade of A-Plus.

“The University could have gotten a better grade if the teacher-studio ratio was improved and more research works were carried out by the faculty. As many as 400 teaching posts are vacant and remain unfilled for many years. The dearth of faculty affected the ratio though the university has well established infrastructure and facilities. If we had the required number of teaching posts, we could have improved in the grade,” he felt.

Prof. Kumar said 52 per cent of posts are vacant and added that he would urge the government once again to consider filling up the posts at the earliest. “The government had permitted us to fill up the posts in 2020 but it had to withdraw the consent over the pandemic situation.”

He, however, said the Mysore varsity has a better grade than other State universities. “The university NIRF ranking has improved from last year and this has improved the university’s standing nationally. The efforts to get higher grades will continue, addressing the gaps.”

A six-member NAAC peer committee had visited the university and inspected the facilities.