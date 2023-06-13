NAAC certifies Karnataka Samskrit University with grade ‘A’ accreditation

June 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Samskrit University (KSU) has been accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

KSU Vice-Chancellor Ahalya S., in the press note, informed that the university has been accredited with the ‘A’ grade in the first cycle.

The university had started preparations to offer itself for assessment and accreditation in 2022 and had submitted the Self-Study Report in 2023. The peer team of NAAC visited the varsity on May 22, 23 and 24 to assess the quality parameters in the assessment and accreditation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.