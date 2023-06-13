ADVERTISEMENT

NAAC certifies Karnataka Samskrit University with grade ‘A’ accreditation

June 13, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Samskrit University (KSU) has been accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

KSU Vice-Chancellor Ahalya S., in the press note, informed that the university has been accredited with the ‘A’ grade in the first cycle.

The university had started preparations to offer itself for assessment and accreditation in 2022 and had submitted the Self-Study Report in 2023. The peer team of NAAC visited the varsity on May 22, 23 and 24 to assess the quality parameters in the assessment and accreditation process.

