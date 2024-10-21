ADVERTISEMENT

NAAC A++ grade for JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 

Updated - October 21, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) has been awarded NAAC A++ grade with a score of 3.61.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from JSSAHER Registrar B. Manjunath said the institution’s accomplishment follows its ranking of 24th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

“The NAAC accreditation process involved a comprehensive evaluation of JSSAHER academic programmes, infrastructure, faculty and over all institutional effectiveness,” the statement said.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, who is also the Chancellor of JSS University, said the achievement reflects the University’s commitment to providing high-quality education and research. “We appreciate all who have contributed to this success and congratulate all the faculty and staff for their relentless efforts and wish them the very best,” the seer said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US