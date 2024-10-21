GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NAAC A++ grade for JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research 

Updated - October 21, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) has been awarded NAAC A++ grade with a score of 3.61.

A statement from JSSAHER Registrar B. Manjunath said the institution’s accomplishment follows its ranking of 24th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

“The NAAC accreditation process involved a comprehensive evaluation of JSSAHER academic programmes, infrastructure, faculty and over all institutional effectiveness,” the statement said.

Seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, who is also the Chancellor of JSS University, said the achievement reflects the University’s commitment to providing high-quality education and research. “We appreciate all who have contributed to this success and congratulate all the faculty and staff for their relentless efforts and wish them the very best,” the seer said in a statement.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:32 pm IST

