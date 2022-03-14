Na. Someshwar advises students to pursue subjects of their interest

TV anchor Na. Someshwar has appealed to parents to encourage their children to pursue an education in a field of their choosing, instead of forcing their own interests on them.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Someshwar said that parents should not exert pressure on their children to take up a career in medicine and engineering without even considering their aptitude for the same. Parents need to realize the world has changed. Besides medicine and engineering, people have made their careers in the fields of arts and culture, but people did not take such careers seriously. Students need to explore their true interests and try to gain multiple skills, he added.

The fear of not being able to live up to expectations of their parents was taking a toll on young minds. Setting unrealistic career expectations on children and pressurizing them is driving youngsters to extreme steps, he opined.

Mr. Someshwar has been visiting schools in rural parts of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Bidar, in Kalyana Karnataka region and counseling students to help improve their academic performance.

He stressed that access to healthy food can be a challenge for those living in poverty. Therefore students studying in government educational institutions must be provided with healthy diets for the overall better academic performance, he added.