January 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government has posted N. Satish Kumar as Inspector-General of Police (North-East Range).

Mr. Kumar was Inspector-General of Police, Northern Range. He served as Superintendent of Police in Kalaburagi during 2001-02.

The 2003-batch IPS officer earlier served as Commissioner of Police in Mangaluru and Kalaburagi.