N. Nagaraju (MTB) set to be one of the richest legislators in Karnataka

Bengaluru

20 June 2020 07:47 IST

The former Minister, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP last year, has fixed deposits of Rs. 144.41 crore in his 155 bank accounts.

N. Nagaraju (MTB), the BJP’s nominee for the Legislative Council elections, is going to be one of the richest legislators in the State.

Mr. Nagaraju, a businessman by profession, has fixed deposits of Rs. 144.41 crore in his 155 bank accounts. His wife has fixed deposits of Rs. 34.08 crore in 42 bank accounts, according to an affidavit by the candidate.

Mr. Nagaraju has over Rs. 20.26 crore across 14 saving accounts while his wife has Rs. 11.21 crore in four .

Mr. Nagaraju has Rs. 30.5 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has Rs. 45.6 lakh in hand.

The former Minister, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP last year, has investments of Rs. 9.15 crore in MTB Estates and Properties, Rs. 2.81 crore in Sabari Enterprises, while his wife has investments of Rs. 65.7 crore in MTB Estates and Properties, and Rs. 4.49 crore in Sabari Enterprises.

The former Minister owns five high-end cars, worth Rs. 2.48 crore. His wife owns a car worth over 1.72 crore.

The BJP candidate has a LIC policy for Rs. 10 lakh, while his wife has a policy for Rs. 54.76 lakh.

Mr. Nagaraju has jewellery worth Rs. 2.23 crore while his wife has jewellery worth Rs. 1.48 crore.

Farmland

The candidate owns 53 acres of farm land with a market value of Rs. 29.86 crore, and non-agricultural land worth Rs. 308.52 crore. His wife owns four acres of land worth Rs. 26.4 crore.

Besides these properties, Mr. Nagaraju and his wife own commercial buildings/apartments worth Rs. 45.21 crore and Rs. 28.1 crore respectively, according to the affidavit.

Mr. Nagaraju lost to BJP rebel candidate Sharat Bache Gowda in the bypolls to the Hoskote Assembly constituency in 2019.