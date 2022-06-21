Mysuru’s Yoga Day part of ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’

Yoga enthusiasts gathered in Mysuru Palace as part of the rehearsals for the International Day of Yoga to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21. File | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga demonstration in Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year’s yoga day is “Yoga for Humanity”. The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during COVID-19.

Mr. Modi’s perfect yoga posture impressed the participants as it was the first time they could see the Prime Minister performing yoga in public. He performed asanas at ease for 45 minutes.