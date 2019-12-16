Mysuru’s wastewater does not go waste

The wastewater/sewage generated in Mysuru doesn’t go waste. For, it is reused for gardening, farming and growing fodder for livestock after taking out contaminants from it through a proven treatment process.

The wastewater management has been fetching revenue for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which has turned the wastewater into a resource, meeting the expenses that it incurs in the treatment of sewage.

Mysuru is one of the foremost cities in the State where the sewage produced is entirely recycled and reused. This is perhaps one of the strong points for the city in the run-up to Swachh Survekshan-2020 with the integration of “WaterPlus” protocols.

So, where does the treated sewage go?

The Mysore Race Club, located on the sprawling campus on the foothills of Chamundi, is among the foremost users of recycled wastewater, using it to keep the turf green.

A dedicated pipeline links the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here with the MRC. At least 4.5 MLD of treated wastewater is distributed to the club daily for a nominal charge.

“Mysuru has three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Besides the Vidyaranyapuram plant, the other two are located at Kesare and Rayankere. The three put together have a capacity to treat 155 MLD of sewage but currently the city was producing 105 MLD which is fully recycled,” according to MCC AEE Ranjith.

The city’s wastewater is also helping farmers to cultivate crops and vegetables. Treated water from Rayankere plant is released to Yennehole Lake through which the farmers draw water for farming, he said.

“The treated sewage is ideal for gardening and turf management. The MRC volunteered to use this treated sewage for its turf,” he added.

Fodder is grown at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram using the treated water and the same is sold to the people for their livestock. The open space on the campus is being used to generate income for the MCC and bring wealth from the waste. Grass is grown predominantly as feed for the livestock.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said Mysuru has taken the lead in wastewater management. “And the wastewater does not go waste here as most of it is recycled and reused, keeping the environment clean.”