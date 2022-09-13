Mysuru’s Vanita Sadana gets desktops under CSR initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

Theorem India on Tuesday distributed desktops at Vanitha Sadana Institute in Mysuru as part of its CSR initiative. Theorem’s Founder and CEO Jay Kulkarni, Anand Subramanian, VP India, along with the Theorem volunteers “Mithr team” later interacted with the students and staff.

Theorem has joined hands with Vanitha Sadana, an institution dedicated to the development of women and children, for the past eight decades. It was established in 1937 in Mysuru by Smt. Susheela Bai and Prof. Nagesha Rao. The founders foresaw the imperative of women’s development at a time when gender issues were still far away from mainstream discourse, and pioneered a local revolution in educating and training women and children, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kulkarni said, “Digital literacy has become a necessity and access to resources has been a challenge for lower income groups. Early education is the foundation for a bright future and we are happy to provide tools which will help these children broaden their knowledge. We want to thank the teaching fraternity who have ensured the students’ education is not compromised.”

Mr Kulkarni founded Theorem in 2002 in West Orange, New Jersey recognising the need for specialised services to support digital media’s rapidly evolving landscape. It has an office campus in Mysuru.

In the release, Mr Subramanian said, “With this endeavour, we are empowering students to be the future digital workforce.”