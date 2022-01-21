Mysuru’s tourist attractions to reopen for weekends

As the weekend curfew is lifted, prominent tourist attractions in Mysuru that were closed for visitors during the last two weekends, will be kept open on the coming ones.

The management of Mysuru zoo said it will keep the zoo open for visitors for the coming weekends. It had kept the zoo open on Tuesdays despite being a holiday for it, after the weekend lockdown was announced.

Henceforth, with weekend curfew suspended, the zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park will remain closed on Tuesdays, and open on weekends, said the zoo authorities.

Nevertheless, the footfall to major sites has come down drastically with a spike in COVID-19 cases. Tourism in Mysuru has taken a beating amidst the onset of the third wave and those dependent on tourism for their livelihood are struggling, with curbs imposed on the entry of inter-state tourists to the State amidst the spike with the Omicron threat.

Poor footfall is a big worry for attractions like the Mysuru zoo which sustains itself on gate collections. The zoo maintenance and staff salaries are looked after by the revenue through entry fees. Same in the case of Mysuru palace which has also reported steep drop in footfall after the onset of the third wave.