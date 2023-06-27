Mysuru’s Tele-ICU hub model can be replicated in State: Minister

June 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Impressed over the functioning and use of Tele-ICU hub facility that is managed in the State-run K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said the model of providing clinical support to remote areas can be replicated in the State.

Speaking after visiting the Tele-ICU hub and speaking to doctors on its functioning, Mr. Gundu Rao, who was on his first visit to Mysuru after assuming charge as Minister, said the facility needs to be extended across the State considering its benefits from specialists for the healthcare facilities in rural areas.

The facility allows doctors and specialists in larger hospitals to interact with the doctors and nurses in hospitals in villages in the taluks and suggest treatment to critically-ill patients.

As rural areas lack specialist care, the facility that exists in Mysuru addresses the need and reduces the cost in treating patients to bigger hospitals in urban areas, the doctors explained.

During the visit, the Minister told the MMCRI to establish the Tele-ICU hub in a bigger space.

MMCRI dean and director K.R. Dakshayani, DHO K.H. Prasad, and others were present.

The Minister visited the emergency ward and ICU facility at K.R. Hospital and interacted with patients and doctors. He later visited the district hospital.