Mysuru’s super speciality, trauma care centers to treat patients soon

The super speciality hospital and the trauma care center that were built during the previous regime of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but not put to use are expected to become fully operational by October, as necessary equipment is being installed in the two hospitals.

While the hospital is now being used for super speciality OPD services, the trauma care centre is used for super speciality in-patient services and surgeries. Both the facilities are being used to 50% of their capacity and 100% use of the infrastructure is likely to happen when the equipment is fully installed.

The super speciality services were moved to the two facilities from K.R. Hospital to ease pressure on the MMCRI’s teaching hospital located in the heart of the city. About 40% of the pressure on K.R. Hospital has been eased with the shifting of the super speciality OPD, inpatient and surgeries to the new buildings. The patient load on K.R. Hospital will be eased to a large extent if the two facilities built on PKTB campus on KRS Road become fully operational.

Also, K.R. Hospital, which daily handles nearly 2,000 outpatients, has got an MRI machine from the DME . It is being installed. This is the first time in the hospital’s history that such high-end medical equipment was sanctioned for patients. Another CT scan machine has been sanctioned and is being installed.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani told The Hindu that equipment installation for the two hospitals had been fast-tracked and the government sanctioned whatever was sought for operationalizing the two units. “Much before the year-end, the two facilities will be ready and provide services for which they were constructed,” she said.

Hospital renovation

Meanwhile, the renovation of the century-old hospital buildings of MMCRI are under way at full speed as the deadline for completing the works is December 2023. The cost of the renovation was ₹89 crore.

“The works taken up simultaneously at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium are in different stages. Some works are 50% done while a few others have shown 30-40% progress. Some are likely to be done in December 2023 while a few others may take some time to complete. All 14 works as part of the renovation of the heritage hospitals have commenced at the same time,” the director said.

She said the works are being carried out by complying with guidelines for heritage structures. KHSDRP was executing the project and a 14-member committee is monitoring the works.

MMCRI Centenary Fete

With regard to the centenary celebrations of the MMCRI which is in July 2024, the activities that are to be launched are being planned with the institute and the Old Students’ Association was in touch with students across the world.

“Many old students have come forward to donate medical equipment. The resources for organising the year-long celebrations are also being worked out. The momentum for the celebrations may begin soon even as all major renovation works may end by that time,” she held.