Mysuru’s street lights to switch to energy-efficient LED soon

The streets of Mysuru city are likely to glow with LED lamps by the end of 2021.

MYSURU

03 January 2021 22:47 IST

Project covers replacement of 50,639 conventional lights

The long-awaited project to illuminate the streets of Mysuru with the energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights will take off soon with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) inviting global tenders from qualified bidders for replacing all street lights in the city, estimated to be more than 60,000.

Though the energy-efficient LED project dates back to an announcement made by the State government in its budget for 2015-16, proposing to replace the existing conventional lights, including tubelights, metal halides and sodium vapour lamps with LED lamps in all city corporations of the State outside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enable savings on energy costs, Mysuru city has been selected for the pilot project.

The State government’s order issued in March 2018 to implement the project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has now paved the way for MCC to invite global bids.

Advertising

Advertising

The project envisages installation of a Centralized Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) with smart meters and Internet of Things (IOT) controllers for operating the integrated LEDs remotely through wireless communication.

The bids invited on December 19 are scheduled to be open on January 21. The successful bidder will have an implementation period of eight months along with operation and maintenance for a period of seven years, including the implementation period.

If everything goes as per schedule, all the streets of Mysuru city will glow with LED lamps by the end of 2021, MCC’s Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) Sujatha told The Hindu.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the project covers replacement of the 50,639 conventional street lights along with 9,539 existing LED lights, totalling 60,178 street lights. The concessionaire will also have to install a new set of static smart meters in place of each of the 2,752 existing street light control points, where meters have been installed, besides geotagging each LED luminaire.

The energy savings by implementing the LED street light project is expected to be in the range of 45% to 55%. The annual energy consumption for the 50,639 conventional street lights that will be burn for 10 hours a day from January to June and 11 hours a day from July to December is expected to come down from 3,58,64,201 kWh to 1,35,71,474, which accounts for a saving of 58.77%.

Also, the CCMS ensures remote operation and monitoring of the street lights. “When implemented, we won’t need to deploy personnel to physically go around switching the lights on and off,” said Ms. Sujatha.

Also, in case any street light is not glowing, partially glowing, defective or flickering, the concessionaire will replace or repair the same within 24 hours of receiving the complaint. The concessionaire will also maintain a call centre to attend to complaints received by phone, email, SMS and Janahitha-MRC. If complaints are not addressed within 24 hours, the concessionaire will be penalised, states the RFP.