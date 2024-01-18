Mysuru’s Rangsons Aerospace inks pact with Boeing

January 18, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Rangsons Aerospace, a Mysuru-based aerospace and defence company, has signed a contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems.

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Pavan Ranga, CEO, Rangsons Aerospace stated: “This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing aviation technology in India.”

A press release here said the five-year contract solidifies Rangsons Aerospace’s position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, highlighting the company’s innovations within the aerospace sector.

“This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace’s commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also supports its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel,” it stated.

Rangsons Aerospace operates a manufacturing plant dedicated to the developing and manufacturing critical assemblies for the efficient conveyance of essential fluids such as power fluids (fuel), lubrication fluids, coolants, water, and oxygen, which are crucial for aircraft operations. The assemblies are engineered to withstand the rigorous conditions, including high pressure and vibrations, playing a pivotal role in the constructing essential aircraft systems and subsystems, according to the release.

The company has specialised in intricate product solutions like Satellite Communication Terminals (SATCOM) and Datalinks. It holds the distinction of being the sole Indian entity with “Type-Approved Airborne Heat Exchangers” specifically designed for helicopter platforms, the release said.

