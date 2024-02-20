Mysuru’s potential for industrial exports highlighted

February 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Exports from Mysuru are growing at the rate of 5% annum and there are over 120 manufacturing units engaged in export business. This was stated by resource persons at an industrial export promotion and awareness camp conducted by the Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre, District Industries Centre, and Mysuru Industries Association here on Tuesday.

The cumulative value of exports in 2021-22 when the world was affected by the pandemic, was pegged at ₹6,100 crore, which increased to ₹6,300 crore in 2022-23, said T. Dinesh, joint director of DIC.

He said export business was set to ease with the functioning of the Container Corporation of India’s Inland Container Depot at Kadakola which would provide a single-window facility for clearing customs and other export-related documentation. Besides, freight services would offer direct connectivity to the nearest port which would not make the cost competitive.

He said both the Centre and the State was giving emphasis on export, and many programmes had been launched to promote it and the entrepreneurs should avail of the benefits.

Meghala of VTPC Export Information Centre in Mysuru said export was important for the nation’s economy not only for facilitating growth but it helped generate employment besides enabling the country to earn in foreign exchange. It is a tool for the economic development of the country and there were nearly 80 units registered in Mysuru for exports.

Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru Industries Association pointed out that VTPC had a slew of programmes to create greater awareness on export and the processes involved and this was only a motivation camp. He said there was also a 10-day exercise entailing visits to industrial units engaged in exports.

Mr. Jain pointed out that though there were about 80 industrial units from Mysuru registered for exports, there were many more who were engaged in exporting commodities through third parties based in port cities. Hence, the total number of export units in Mysuru was anywhere between 120 and 160, he added.

The resource persons said that automobile spares, electronic items, printed circuit boards, granite, tobacco, textiles, gear boxes, machine tools, components of machines etc. were some of the products exported from Mysuru and there was scope for more.

In the technical session, the resource persons underlined the importance of exports to bridge the trade imbalance as the value of India’s imports was higher than exports and hence, the current emphasis to encourage more entrepreneurs to identify market, products, and ship them to their international clients. The day-long camp also helped clear doubts of entrepreneurs pertaining to various aspects of exports including documentation, customs etc.

K.B. Lingaraju, president, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mansur, Deputy Director of VTPC, and others were present.