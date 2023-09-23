Mysuru’s postmen, postwomen to get trained in sign language

September 23, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - MYSURU

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing has come forward to provide hands-on practical sessions on basic sign language for helping the community of people with hearing impairment

On the occasion of “International Day of Sign Languages”, the Centre for AAC and Sign Language, Centre of Excellence, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru in association with Mysuru Postal Division is organising a one-day Workshop on Basic Sign Language for Postman and Postwoman of Mysuru city on September 24 at the Seminar Hall of Knowledge Park on AIISH campus.

Every year, September 23 is observed as the “International Day of Sign Languages”. This year’s theme is “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!”

About 200 Postmen and Postwomen would be attending the workshop.

“Sign language is not only a means of communication to the people with hearing impairment, but also a symbol of their pride and identity. In the recent past, there is a lot of emphasis to promote awareness regarding ISL among the general public and professionals to facilitate barrier-free communication with the community of persons with hearing loss,” a release from AIISH said.

The workshop aims to train about 200 Postman and Postwomen of Mysuru city on the Basics of Indian Sign Language through hands-on practical sessions. The initiative also provides inputs to the postman and postwoman to start basic conversation with persons with hearing impairment in Indian Sign Language.

Mr S. S Umesh, Assistant Director of Program, Akashvani, Mysuru will be inaugurating the programme on September 24 at 10 am. Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH will preside. Dr Angel Raj, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division will be the Guest of Honour. The coordinators for the webinar are Dr Reuben Varghese, Scientist- B, and Ms Rubby, Sign –Language Teacher, AIISH, Mysuru.

