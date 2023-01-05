ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru’s new voters

January 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 16,428 men and 14,216 women have included their names in the voters’ list in Mysuru district for exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly. The final electoral roll was published on January 5.

The total number of voters who were added newly to the electoral roll includes – Periyapatna – 2,816, K.R. Nagar 3,321, Hunsur 4,075, H.D. Kote 3,149, Nanjangud 1,920, Chamundeshwari 3,775, Krishnaraja 1,781, Chamaraja 1,986, Narasimharaja 3,219, Varuna 2,484, and T. Narsipur 2,124.

During the revision of electoral roll here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, had called upon the students to download the voters’ helpline app (VHA) for registration and enrolment. With the Election Commission permitting the enrolment in advance of those who have completed 17 years, the drive ‘’An Hour for Democracy’’ was launched across Mysuru district in association with the Department of Collegiate Education and Department of Pre-University Education. Each student was urged to help enrol 20 new eligible voters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students were told to overcome the negative view that their single vote cannot bring about any change and instead be positive as every vote counts in the democratic exercise. The students were also told to cast their votes during the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US