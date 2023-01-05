Mysuru’s new voters

January 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 16,428 men and 14,216 women have included their names in the voters’ list in Mysuru district for exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly. The final electoral roll was published on January 5.

The total number of voters who were added newly to the electoral roll includes – Periyapatna – 2,816, K.R. Nagar 3,321, Hunsur 4,075, H.D. Kote 3,149, Nanjangud 1,920, Chamundeshwari 3,775, Krishnaraja 1,781, Chamaraja 1,986, Narasimharaja 3,219, Varuna 2,484, and T. Narsipur 2,124.

During the revision of electoral roll here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, had called upon the students to download the voters’ helpline app (VHA) for registration and enrolment. With the Election Commission permitting the enrolment in advance of those who have completed 17 years, the drive ‘’An Hour for Democracy’’ was launched across Mysuru district in association with the Department of Collegiate Education and Department of Pre-University Education. Each student was urged to help enrol 20 new eligible voters.

The students were told to overcome the negative view that their single vote cannot bring about any change and instead be positive as every vote counts in the democratic exercise. The students were also told to cast their votes during the elections.