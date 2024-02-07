Mysuru’s Mounted Police team bags gold at equestrian event

February 07, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mounted Police Team from Mysuru has secured a gold medal in the 42nd All India Police Equestrian Championship (Equestrian Competition) held in Hyderabad recently.

Commandant Shailendra V. of the Karnataka Armed Reserve Force (KARP), Mysuru, represented the Karnataka Police team at the prestigious event held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Riding the horse ‘King’s Power,’ he clinched the gold medal, a press release said here.

A total of 605 male and 14 female personnel showcased their skills at the event, which featured 22 teams from various Central Police Organisations, Central Armed Police Forces, and State Police Forces across the country. The participants, along with 311 horses, competed in categories such as dressage, tent pegging, show jumping, medley relay, making it one of the largest sporting events of its kind.

The judging panel for the championship comprised serving and retired officers of DG rankings and senior army officials, the release said.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. felicitated Commandant Shailendra V. at his office for winning the medal. “It’s a matter of pride for the Mysore Mounted Police team to represent the State at the National Games and secure a gold medal in the individual category after 12 years. Such sporting events highlight the exceptional skills of the police department,” Mr. Ramesh said.