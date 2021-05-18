Mysuru’s medical oxygen quota goes up to 48 kl

MYSURU

18 May 2021

The district is in need of 58 kl to cater to the demand with the number of oxygen beds increased to 3,500

Mysuru is yet to get the quota of medical oxygen it sought from the State government for dealing with the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district though the allocation had been increased from 41 kl to 48 kl.

The district’s oxygen quota was fixed at 41 kl though 58 kl was demanded to cater to the demand with a large number of COVID-19 patients in need of life support.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who is also the Chairman of the Mysuru Oxygen Task Force, said he had urged Manish Moudgil, who is the State-level nodal officer for oxygen distribution, for immediate increase of the quota that the district had sought since 41 kl was insufficient in the current situation.

In response to the appeal made by the MP over phone, the quota was increased from 41 kl to 48 kl on Monday. “I thank Mr .Moudgil for the move. In future, if the quota is hiked to 58 kl to Mysuru, we could fight against the pandemic without any pressures in the district,” the MP said.

The district administration too had urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to increase the quota as Mysuru district had increased the oxygen beds to 3,500 and the district was currently getting around 46 kl of oxygen supplies. The quota has to be increased to cater to the needs of the patients, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, during a video conference with the Chief Minister on Monday.