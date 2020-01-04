Mysuru’s legacy waste to be cleared through biomining

The people of Mysuru can heave a sigh of relief as the legacy waste of nearly 2 lakh tonnes accumulated at the treatment plant in J.P. Nagar will be cleared through biomining.

District in-charge Minister V. Somanna assured that the project would be expedited at the KDP review meeting on Friday. He said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had already given his consent. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who raised the subject at the meeting, urged the Minister to take a final decision. Mr. Somanna said that he had already sought concurrence from the CM to go ahead and they could start the process for inviting the tenders.

Mr. Somanna said that he will lead a delegation comprising the local MP, MLAs and officials to the CM on Monday where a detailed presentation on the issue and the proposed solution will be made. “I will follow and secure the requisite government orders to kickstart the project,” he added.

The district administration and MCC officials had recently visited Nagpur to study a biomining facility there. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar who made a brief presentation of the visit said Nagpur has a legacy waste of 1 million tonnes as against 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Mysuru and installation of the infrastructure in Mysuru would cost around ₹18 crore.

Meanwhile, the authorities submitted a report on the Nagpur visit and having apprised themselves of the functioning of the bioremediation facility, have expressed confidence that a project with similar capacity can clear the legacy waste in Mysuru in less than a year. If the installed capacity of the bioremediation facility is 1,000 tonnes per day, then 2 lakh tonnes can be effectively treated and cleared in about 250 days, as per the report. The site can also be environmentally reclaimed through bioremediation.

Mysuru produces nearly 450 to 500 tonnes of waste daily but the installed capacity of the existing solid waste treatment plant at J.P. Nagar is about 200 tonnes. The rest adds to the accumulated waste that has become a health hazard for residents who have been waging a protracted struggle seeking the relocation of the existing plant.