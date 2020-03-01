Mysuru’s leaf litter goes up in flames everyday, unchecked

The indiscriminate burning of dry leaves and solid waste, including plastic, refuse, strewn on the roadside in many parts of Mysuru causing a blanket of thick smoke enveloping the neighbourhoods and polluting the air, has raised serious health concerns, particularly among the elderly and people with respiratory diseases.

A large volume of leaf litter goes up in flames here with no proper mechanism of recycling the organic waste.

Despite warning by the civic authorities, instances of dry leaves shed from trees and dried weeds in vacant plots, besides uncleared solid wastes, being set on fire have become more common.

Leaves falling off from trees are common in this season and one could see heaps of dry biomass in many parts of the city. The burning incidents, including at night, in public places have caused restiveness to many residents who had complained to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for action against such incidents that are causing air pollution.

Burning waste, including leaf litter, is prohibited under the law and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) can penalise those setting ablaze waste in its limits to address the issue. Leaf burning cases are more rampant along the Outer Ring Road and also in MUDA and panchayat areas. MCC had penalised a few persons for burning waste recently but the fine amount for individuals is meagre.

University of Mysore was also fined for having let the waste on its campus burn despite a couple of warnings. A sum of ₹10,000 was fined on the university recently.

Acting on the public complaints, the KSPCB has written to the Commissioner of MUDA and the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat to look into the matter and take action as the burning was causing pollution and inconvenience and health issues to the residents. “We have sought action from the MUDA and the ZP since the complaints had been received from the residents under their jurisdictions,” said Senior Environment Officer (Mysuru urban) B.M. Prakash.

The KSPCB had received complaints from areas around Bogadi such as Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stage, BEML Layout Second Stage, Ramakrishnanagar, and so on. Since some areas had been developed with permission from the MUDA and a few are still part of gram panchayats despite being an integral part of the city, the KSPCB wrote to the MUDA and the ZP for action.

Copies of the KSPCB letter had been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj told The Hindu that pourakarmikas had been told not to burn dry leaves and handle leaf litter like how they clear solid wastes. “It’s a serious matter and the public can inform us if anybody sets the waste on fire in our limits. We shall penalise them for the wrongdoing.”

He said dry leaf composter have been established in many parks to address the issue of leaf litter.

As per norms, the contractors responsible for handling wastes in their wards are supposed to clear leaf litter without citing reason.

Finding a way out

Is there a way to address the problem of leaf litter? One of the solutions is to turn the leaf litter into manure by establishing composters. They act as valuable nutrients to the soil. The MCC has set up leaf composters in some parks here but it is not sufficient.

KSPCB official B.M. Prakash said: “The MCC can also think of recycling leaf litter into products that act as fuel for industries as done in the case of coffee husk.”