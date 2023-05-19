Mysuru’s KSOU gets NAAC A-plus grade

May 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has been accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.31 on a seven-point scale at A-plus grade which is valid for a period of five years from May 19, 2023.

The assessment and accreditation exercise of KSOU was processed and approved by the Standing Committee constituted by the Executive Committee of NAAC to examine the peer team reports and declare the accreditation results.

Accordingly, the NAAC communicated to the Vice-Chancellor of KSOU about the A-plus grade accreditation the university received after the assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the VC, Sharanappa V. Halse, copies of which were released to the media here, the NAAC said, as per the guidelines, it is mandatory for accredited institutions to upload the self-study report on the institutional website until the completion of the validity period. The institutions have to take note of the mandatory requirement of submitting annual quality assurance report (AQAR) and uploading them on the institutional website on regular basis, the letter said.

Failing to submit the AQARs annually, institutions will not be eligible for the next cycle of accreditation, it said.