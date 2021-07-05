Mysuru’s key tourist sites reopen after a long gap

Zoo sees around 500 visitors; biosafety measures in place

The management of Mysuru zoo that was closed for over two months due to the lockdown is strongly hoping for early revival of tourism as Mysuru’s key tourist destination was reopened for visitors from Monday, with restrictions on entry being eased. Mysuru palace, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills, among the other major places of tourist importance, were also reopened after a long gap.

The zoo saw footfalls since morning though the numbers were less than 500. The officials were hoping to see improvement in the coming days.

“We had about 400-500 visitors today. The number is good compared to the day when the zoo was reopened after the lockdown was lifted last year. The number exceeded our expectations. One of the reasons could be the vaccination and we hope the revival takes place at the earliest,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

He told The Hindu that the zoo had put in place all biosafety measures like it has been practising continuously since last year. “Wearing mask, social distancing, and sanitisation is a must. Our staff posted at various points in the 80-acre campus ensure that the visitors follow these precautions for their safety,” he said.

The zoo has put up boards at over 12 places spreading awareness and highlighting precautions over COVID-19.

Before entering the zoo campus, the visitors are supposed to dip their feet in the disinfectant solution mat and sanitize their hands. They are thermal scanned and sent inside. “We have kept sanitizers at various points and hand wash at all toilets. The zoo security staff will be present at places where crowding can happen, including the enclosure of chimpanzees. They ensure no gathering takes place and social distance is maintained.”

The zoo animal keepers had been barred from interacting with visitors and are supposed to comply with the strict protocols since they get close to animals. “They cannot even socialise with our zoo staff. Such is the level of precaution at the zoo. I and our veterinarians monitor enclosures from footage retrieved from the CCTVs,” the director said.

Masks are made available inside the zoo campus.

The Mysuru zoo and other zoos in the State were in financial crisis as they were closed for over two months because of the pandemic. Even before they could recover from last year’s impact, they were hammered again by the pandemic. Thanks to actor Darshan’s appeal, thousands of people made donations and adopted animals in all nine zoos. The Zoo Authority of Karnataka thanked the actor for his gesture that helped them to endure the blow from COVID-19.

The visitors at the palace on day one were few. The authorities hoped the numbers may rise in the days ahead.

Many devotees had darshan at the Chamundi temple. G.T. Deve Gowda and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLAs, offered prayers.

Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple at Nanjangud and other famous temples in the district were also reopened.