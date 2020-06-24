Mysuru’s key markets, business hubs shut from tomorrow

Mysuru’s major markets and key commercial hubs in the central business district will be out of bounds for the public as they would be temporarily shut down for four days from Thursday for carrying out a sanitisation drive in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.
The century-old Devaraja Market, which has over 500 shops; Santhepet and Shivarampet; Mannar’s Market and Boti Bazaar will remain entirely closed, and all business transactions will come to a halt in the interest of public health safety, according to the Mysuru City Corporation.
The move comes after complaints of public throwing safety instructions such as social distancing and wearing of face masks to the wind despite surge in new infections.
MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the traders have greater responsibility of enforcing the safety guidelines once the markets reopen after the drive.
The shopkeepers and traders had been asked to ensure social distancing and thermal screening of their customers as a precautionary measure in the wake of a new wave of infections. “If they come across customers with body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms, the traders should inform the MCC Health Department,” the Commissioner said.
The MCC has resolved to conduct continuous surveillance of market areas after their reopening for the enforcement of face masks which has been made compulsory for containing the pandemic. Each shop has been told to keep sanitizers and ask the shoppers to disinfect their hands before carrying out business.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath