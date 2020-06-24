Mysuru’s key markets, business hubs shut from tomorrow

Mysuru’s major markets and key commercial hubs in the central business district will be out of bounds for the public as they would be temporarily shut down for four days from Thursday for carrying out a sanitisation drive in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

The century-old Devaraja Market, which has over 500 shops; Santhepet and Shivarampet; Mannar’s Market and Boti Bazaar will remain entirely closed, and all business transactions will come to a halt in the interest of public health safety, according to the Mysuru City Corporation.

The move comes after complaints of public throwing safety instructions such as social distancing and wearing of face masks to the wind despite surge in new infections.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the traders have greater responsibility of enforcing the safety guidelines once the markets reopen after the drive.

The shopkeepers and traders had been asked to ensure social distancing and thermal screening of their customers as a precautionary measure in the wake of a new wave of infections. “If they come across customers with body temperature and COVID-19 symptoms, the traders should inform the MCC Health Department,” the Commissioner said.

The MCC has resolved to conduct continuous surveillance of market areas after their reopening for the enforcement of face masks which has been made compulsory for containing the pandemic. Each shop has been told to keep sanitizers and ask the shoppers to disinfect their hands before carrying out business.