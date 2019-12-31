Mysuru’s industrial landscape set for a change

The city’s industrial scenario is set to change in the coming decade as a slew of industrial majors including MNCs such as Samsung have evinced interest in establishing their manufacturing units here.

The story of industrial development of Mysuru in the last two decades was by and large of factory closures and sickness but for a handful of large players including TVS Motors and Asian Paints digging in and establishing manufacturing facilities.

But if the officials are to be believed, Mysuru’s image as an investment destination has shored up in the last few years and there is a positive response from investors.

D.K. Lingaraju, Joint Director, District Industries Centre, told The Hindu that during the last 2 to 3 years the outlook on the industrial scenario is on an upswing and more than ₹2,500 crore has been pumped into the city. This includes Asian Paints with an investment of nearly ₹2,500 crore; Carlsberg Group, manufacturers of beer, who have brought in ₹130 crore; and Parle Agro with plans of investing ₹600 crore.

Mysuru is making a mark for itself as hub for manufacture of auto parts. Four major ancillary units providing components for TVS Motors and other groups elsewhere in India, are coming to Mysuru, each with an investment of at least ₹150 crore, said Mr.Lingaraju. Asian Paints itself has brought in 4 new ancillary units each with an investment of around ₹150 crore-₹200 crore.

“We anticipate a creation of at least 50,000 jobs in the manufacturing sector in Mysuru in the coming years while the indirect jobs created will be manifold that number’’, said Mr. Lingaraju.

As part of the government’s policy of luring investment in the manufacture of chip and circuit boards under “Compete with China”, the authorities have set aside 500 acres of land on the Immavu-Adakanahalli stretch. The area is exclusively for the manufacture of Integrated Circuit Boards (ICB) and Printed Circuit Board (PCB).

Two major players, including ASM Circuits, have plans to invest around ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore each and have evinced interest in establishing a facility in Mysuru, according to Mr. Lingaraju.

Mysuru’s reputation as a tourist centre, as an education hub, emergence of new age educational institutions, and the recent improvements in the health sector, as a destination for Ayurveda and Yoga, have all contributed to the investors confidence in the city.

In addition, the improvement in connectivity – rail, road and now air – has played a positive role and the stabilisation of air services to and from Mysuru to a few destinations under UDAN is also a key factor. “The airport expansion is under way and this can handle bigger aircraft for long-haul flights and will prove to be decisive for fresh investments in the years ahead’’, Mr. Lingaraju added.

The authorities have 650 acres of land ready for allotment wherein the plots are ready for industrial development. As part of long-term plans, the government has eyed acquisition of 500 acres of land at Sindhuvalli on the outskirts of Mysuru besides a few swathes of land in the Mysuru-Nanjangud belt, according to Deputy Director C. Chowdaiah.

There is a general consensus that a city whose mainstay was tourism for long is now witnessing a slow churning which may bring about a change in its economic landscape.