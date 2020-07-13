Mysuru’s indoor stadium to become a COVID-19 Care Centre

MYSURU

13 July 2020

Plans afoot to add 1,000-plus beds at the Chamundi Vihar Stadium

In its bid to ramp up the COVID-19 preparedness in Mysuru, another 1,000-plus beds will be added soon for the patients’ care with the Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium identified as the second COVID-19 Care Centre.

“Mysuru is not facing any dearth of beds. All put together, the entire district has around 3,500 beds which is adequate at this moment to address the requirements. We have identified the indoor stadium for adding 1,000-plus beds. If necessary, more such facilities will be identified as and when required based on the situation, “ said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Local committees would be set up, engaging the local elected representatives, for controlling the spread in their jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the city’s first 650-bed COVID-19 Care Centre that has come up at the academic block of the Karnataka State Open University near the airport in Mandakalli will start treating patients from Tuesday. The new cases would be shifted to the centre.n

The 55-room facility was readied in a record span of time after the district recorded a spike in cases over the last few weeks, after a long lull. At one point of time, Mysuru had no COVID-19 cases after it was declared virus-free.

Home isolation of patients has become fully active with over 100 patients isolated in their respective homes. Only asymptomatic and mild cases, which are certified by the healthcare professionals, are isolated in homes and cases that need to be monitored and treated are being isolated in hospitals.