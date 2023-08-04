Mysuru’s heritage arches to get grand facelift

August 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

If everything goes as planned by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the major heritage arches across city will be conserved to their past glory before the Dasara festivities this year. Also, the MCC has proposed to light up the renovated arches aesthetically round-the-year to showcase their grandeur.

A decision in this regard was taken after an inspection of the structures by a delegation led by the Mayor that comprised heritage experts and officials. The team inspected the heritage buildings that are in need of repairs and also the arches that are crying for attention.

Particularly, the arch in front of the Government Guest House in Nazarabad needs to be properly conserved and safeguarded from getting damaged.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, a member of the Mysuru District Heritage Committee, MCC Executive Engineer Sindhu and Namma Mysuru Foundation’s Dasharath were in the delegation.

When asked about MCC’s plans, the Mayor told The Hindu that the restoration will be done in consultation with the heritage experts and executed as per the heritage rules with Mysuru being an important heritage city. In fact, they (heritage experts) have been requested to prepare a detailed project report in this regard and MCC will restore the arches as per their suggestions and advice, he said.

The original architecture of the arches will not be altered as the existing structures will be strengthened so that they could stand impressively showcasing the heritage value of the city, he said.

The Mayor said the idea is to get the conservation works done before Dasara and the new-look heritage arches would greet the visitors. The facelift works will be taken up at the earliest, he added.

As done in many European countries, the MCC has proposed to illuminate them appealingly. They shall be lit up at night all through the year. The 365-day illumination will make them even more impressive.

Mr. Shivakumar said five arches have been identified for restoration. They include, the one in front of the government guest house, near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office, near the mofussil bus stand, the arch at the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds, and the one located on Lalitha Mahal Palace Road off T. Narasipur Road.

