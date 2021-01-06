Mysuru’s GRAAM, ISEC Bengaluru join hands

MYSURU

06 January 2021 18:39 IST

MoU signed to work jointly on research, faculty training, projects and internships for students

Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), a public policy research and advocacy institute, in Mysuru has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bengaluru-based Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), India’s premier institute for Interdisciplinary Research and Training in the Social Sciences.

The MoU was signed to work jointly on research, faculty training and research collaboration, projects and internships for students.

Under the terms of the MoU, both the research organisations have agreed to undertake collaborations in research and development, including exchange of information, publications and training.

Considering the growing need for inter-institutional collaborations in grassroots research and abject necessity for improved policy-level decision making, both the parties involved have agreed to work on joint projects, provide support in implementing projects and apply for collaborative funding, encompassing research on all aspects of a developing society within the interdisciplinary framework, a press release said here.

This partnership is also undertaken with the intention of constituting faculty training, providing an opportunity for faculty of both GRAAM and ISEC to attend workshops and leadership training constituted jointly by both the organisations.

They have also agreed on constituting inter-institution access to faculties and students to publish academic and research work for mutual learning and to share values and contribute towards the overall development of society; jointly develop short-term and distance learning programmes for the consumption of general public apart from the short-term training through seminars, lecture series, workshops and conferences, the release added.

R. Balasubramaniam, Founder and Chairman, GRAAM; Basavaraju R. Shrestha, Executive Director, GRAAM; S. Madheswaran, Director, ISEC; and Krishnaraj were present during the signing of the MoU. Others present included K.V. Raju, Economic Advisor to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; M.K. Sridhar (former Member Secretary of Karnataka Knowledge Commission); P.V. Krishna Bhat, Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, Koraput; and M.V. Nadakarni, Honorary Visiting Professor, ISEC.