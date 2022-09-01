Mysuru’s first Sainik School comes up at Saragur

A view of Viveka School of Excellence Sainik School at Saragur in Mysuru district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mysuru’s first Sainik School will be inaugurated at Saragur in the district on September 3.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will inaugurate Viveka School of Excellence (VSOE) Sainik School in the presence of Swami Bodhamayananda, Adhyaksha of Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, and Col. G. Kannan, principal, Sainik School, Kodagu.

Viveka School of Excellence, Saragur, is a unit of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), an NGO, that was started in 2002 with the aim of providing access to quality education to the rural and tribal communities at an affordable cost. It was the first CBSE School in Saragur and H.D. Kote taluks.

The school caters to 567 students. It has now been recognised as a Sainik School.

“VSOE has received an approval as the Sainik School under the aegis of Sainik School Society (SSS), Ministry of Defence, Government of India. VSOE is the fourth Sainik School in Karnataka (after Vijayapura, Kodagu, and Sangolli Rayanna School), and the only such school in Mysuru district,” a release from the school said.

Also, it is the only Sainik School in Karnataka that will be run by an NGO. The school provides hostel facility and day boarding.

VSOE will give admission to 60 students under the Sainik School for Class 6 for the year 2022-23. The admission to 24 seats out of 60 will be done through AISSE 2022 (all India quota) and the remaining 60% seats shall be for the existing students of VSOE in Class 6 selected through a written test, the release said.

So far, 11 students from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana have confirmed their admissions. The academic session for the year 2022-23 will start from September 5.

A sum of ₹45,000 is the tuition fee while ₹36,000 is the hostel fee for the academic year of 2022-23.

For details, call Praveen Kumar S., head, Education, SVYM, on 9591945162 (praveen@svym.org.in) or Air Commodore R.N. Jayasimha (retd.), Director, SVYM on 7042957888 (jayasimha@svym.org.in)