Mysuru’s first Namma Clinic inaugurated in Srirampura

December 25, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T Somashekar, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar and others after the inauguration of Namma Clinic at Srirampura in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru’s first ‘Namma Clinic’ was inaugurated at Srirampura on Sunday. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the clinic at Madhuvana Layout in Srirampura in the presence of MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Roopa, District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad and others.

Mr. Somashekar said the Namma Clinic that was inaugurated on December 25 is the first in the city and has been established on spacious premises. The focus of Namma Clinics is to provide healthcare to the urban poor, slum dwellers and lower income groups. Another aim of the initiative is to lessen the pressure on the healthcare institutions like CHCs and PHCs in urban and semi-urban areas.

Namma Clinics have been launched across Karnataka and six such clinics have been sanctioned for Mysuru district.

Speaking on the occasion, S.A. Ramdas, MLA said the Namma Clinic will function all throughout the year, providing basic healthcare to the needy. The launch is memorable since the clinic is being dedicated to serve the needy on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The MLA remembered the late Prime Minister for launching the welfare schemes for the differently-abled.

On the occasion, water beds, wheel chairs, MR Kits, crutches, and equipment for the benefit of differently-abled beneficiaries, marking the birth anniversary of the late prime minister, were distributed.

The clinics at Hootagalli and Yaraganahalli in the city are due for the launch. As many as 114 Namma Clinics were launched recently out of 438 in the State.

