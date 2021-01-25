Mysuru’s first e-charging station now a reality

Mysuru’s first public electric vehicle charging station has come up on the premises of the corporate office of the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in Vijayanagara, off Hunsur Road.
The charging station will be launched for public use on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday.
Thanks to the Karnataka Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2017, the CESC, in a bid to encourage the public to make use of the zero emission vehicles for their commuting needs, has established the charging station.
The Centre and the State governments were encouraging manufacture and use of electric vehicles for ensuring zero emission, and the charging station is one of the key facility in taking the agenda of green transport forward.
A firm from Bengaluru has installed AC and DC charger at the CESC office. On an experimental basis, AC-001 and Bharat DC-001 (15W) charger had been installed, aiding the charging of two-wheeler and four-wheeler e-vehicles.
A note from CESC said charging of vehicles is allowed during the working hours of the CESC office. With zero fee, the vehicles can be charged for the first three months. Later on, the CESC plans to collect a charging fee at “no profit and no loss” model.
