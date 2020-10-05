Mysuru’s fatality rate highest

In the last one week, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Mysuru is at 3.9 per cent, which is higher than the global mortality rate.

This was disclosed by Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar here on Monday.

Once a model for COVID-19 management in the State, it is now registering a mortality rate of 1.9 per cent whereas the national mortality rate is at 1.6 per cent, State at 1.5 per cent and 3.5 percent globally, he said, adding that the tests are not meeting the target and 65 per cent tests are not satisfactory.

He said the treatment for home-isolated patients was not being recorded properly and the health authorities must update information on such patients without showing any negligence. “It is appalling that there were 11 deaths in one household here. We should rectify past mistakes and utilise telemedicine facilities better.”

The Minister said the government will not tolerate it if it gets complaints from the public since 68 resident doctors had been appointed to the COVID-19 hospital here.

Tracking of infected persons was not accurate and the death audit has to be completed quickly, he suggested.