Mysuru’s Capt. Supreetha becomes first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier

Captain Supreetha C.T., who hails from Mysuru, has become the first woman officer from the Corps of Army Air Defence, to be operationally deployed at Siachen Glacier.

“Breaking Barriers….Conquering Challenges…..Captain Supreetha C T joins the league of #SiachenWarriors. With her enduring strength & determination, she is now operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield #Siachen,” said a post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) – Indian Army.

Capt. Supreetha’s father, Thirumallesh, a sub-inspector of police in Talkad near Mysuru, said her daughter underwent rigorous training before serving at the world’s highest battlefield.

A native of Chamarajanagar district, Capt. Supreetha’s house is at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Mysuru. She began her education at Shastri Vidya Samsthe in Hunsur before studying at St. Mary’s Convent in H.D. Kote, and St. Joseph’s School at K.R. Nagar.

She did her high school and pre-university course at Marimallappa’s in Mysuru, before finishing her LLB from JSS Law College in Mysuru.

Capt. Supreetha joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant in 2021 and had been posted in the Army Air Defence after undergoing training at Chennai.