GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru’s Capt. Supreetha becomes first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier

Published - July 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Supreetha C.T., the first woman Army officer to be operationally deployed at Siachen Glacier.

Capt. Supreetha C.T., the first woman Army officer to be operationally deployed at Siachen Glacier. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Captain Supreetha C.T., who hails from Mysuru, has become the first woman officer from the Corps of Army Air Defence, to be operationally deployed at Siachen Glacier.

“Breaking Barriers….Conquering Challenges…..Captain Supreetha C T joins the league of #SiachenWarriors. With her enduring strength & determination, she is now operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield #Siachen,” said a post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) – Indian Army.

Capt. Supreetha’s father, Thirumallesh, a sub-inspector of police in Talkad near Mysuru, said her daughter underwent rigorous training before serving at the world’s highest battlefield.

A native of Chamarajanagar district, Capt. Supreetha’s house is at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Mysuru. She began her education at Shastri Vidya Samsthe in Hunsur before studying at St. Mary’s Convent in H.D. Kote, and St. Joseph’s School at K.R. Nagar.

She did her high school and pre-university course at Marimallappa’s in Mysuru, before finishing her LLB from JSS Law College in Mysuru.

Capt. Supreetha joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant in 2021 and had been posted in the Army Air Defence after undergoing training at Chennai.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.