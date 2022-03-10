Mysuru’s Arjun Ranga is CII Karnataka head

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, was on Thursday elected as the new Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Karnataka State Council for the year 2022-23, while Vijayakrishnan Venkatesan was elected as the new Deputy Chairman.

Mr. Arjun has been closely associated with the industry body and was previously the Chairman of CII – Mysuru Zone for the year 2017-18. He is also the current President of the All India Agarbathi Manufacturers’ Association (AIAMA).

“In his new role, Mr. Arjun will proactively work to expand the State’s development activities and transform industry engagement. He will work closely with the Government on policy matters, liaise with thought leaders and bring about strategic shifts to create new business opportunities,” a press release said here.

Established as a cottage industry in 1948, the NR Group is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family today. “Mr. Arjun has steered and consolidated the group’s market leadership. He is also responsible for expanding NR Group’s export business in 65+ countries,” the release said.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Arjun said, “I am looking forward to bringing value to the industry body through policies that benefit all the stakeholders. We would like to leverage Karnataka’s status as the Knowledge, Innovation and R&D Capital of India and make our State the global destination for businesses and foreign investments. We would also like to strengthen our State’s startup ecosystem through strategic policy interventions, in line with our government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he added.