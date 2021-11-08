Mysuru’s animal rescue centre gets hi-tech vet hospital

MYSURU

08 November 2021 19:10 IST

Rescued, captured and injured wild animals are now being treated at the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on the city outskirts instead of being brought to the hospital located inside the Mysuru zoo, as a hi-tech wildlife veterinary hospital has come up at the rescue centre.

The rescue centre was established at Koorgalli village, off Mysuru-Hunsur Road, by the Mysuru zoo about six years ago. This is the second such centre in the State after the one at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. The third is coming up at the Hampi zoo.

The centre was built as the zoo lacked space on its premises to accommodate wild animals brought for treatment. Moreover, there would be chances of spread of infections from the wild animals to zoo animals and therefore the rescue centre was set up at Koorgalli, where 113.21 acres of land was allotted to the Zoo Authority of Karnataka for setting up the country’s biggest Gaur (Indian bison) conservation breeding centre.

The centre has eight holding rooms where tigers, leopards and other animals are housed. These animals were either ailing, disabled or cannot be displayed at the zoo for some reasons.

“In the absence of an exclusive vet hospital, the rescued or injured animals, mainly carnivores like tigers, leopards, were brought to the zoo for treatment and taken back to the centre. By establishing the vet hospital, all care is taken at the rescue centre,” said Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

He told The Hindu that the hospital has come up at a cost of ₹2.2 crore and a sum of ₹50 lakh had been granted under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). The hospital has all state-of-the-art facilities, including an operation theatre and x-ray equipment, and the zoo vets look after the hospital operations.

Each block at the rescue centre has day-crawl facilities for free movement of animals. Some elephants have also been shifted to the rescue centre. Bandipur and Nagarahole are located at a distance of about 100 km from the centre.