Mysuru’s air quality was satisfactory this Deepavali

November 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru’s Air Quality Index (AQI) during Deepavali was satisfactory and it was recorded less than 100 as per the ambient air quality data generated from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station here.

The average AQI of 81 (satisfactory) had been recorded after continuously monitoring the air quality on all three days of Deepavali - satisfactory air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), means AQI between 51-100 and the possible health impact from this would be minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. Thankfully, the air quality and noise levels were within the tolerable limits. The air quality results gave a kind of relief to the health authorities.

Outside Bengaluru, the ambient air quality was monitored in 28 CAAQMS, including in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar and Madikeri.

According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which monitored the air quality and noise levels in Bengaluru and other cities in the State before and during Deepavali, AQI during Deepavali festival in the current year is recorded low when compared to the previous year.

“This shows improvement in the air quality index due to the use of green crackers that emit less pollutants. The average AQI for all the 28 stations in the state was 49 (good) during pre-Deepavali festival and the same was moderate (110) during Deepavali,” said a note from KSPCB, Bengaluru.

The ambient noise levels were monitored in Mysuru through a manual ambient noise monitoring station.

A decrease in noise levels in some of the stations is attributed to the fact that the public have used green crackers that generated less noise in the current year, according to KSPCB.

The parameters that were monitored and analysed were particulate matter 10, particulate matter 2.5, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, heavy metals like lead, nickel and arsenic, aluminium, barium and iron, it stated.

The AQI in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar was satisfactory while it was good in Madikeri.

The AQI on November 5 (before the festival) in Mysuru was good (27) but the city recorded an AQI of 70 on November 12, 79 on November 13, and 93 on November 14. The average AQI was 81 (satisfactory), said the KSPCB data, details of which were available with The Hindu.

In other cities such as Madikeri, the pre-Deepavali air quality was 28 (good), and during Deepavali, the AQI was 43, 43, and 56. The average AQI was 49 (good). In Chamarajanagar, the pre-Deepavali AQI was 38 (good) while the air quality was 51, 76, 80 during Deepavali. The average AQI was 69 (satisfactory).

The noise levels before Deepavali was 62.5 DB while it was 66.1 dB, 70.7 DB, and 70.3 dB during Deepavali. The average noise level measured was 69.5 dB.

In Mandya (commercial zone) the average noise level was 74.7 dB. Before Deepavali, the noise level was 51.6 dB, which was less than the limit of 65 dB for a commercial zone. During Deepavali, the noise levels were 67.2 dB, 70.3 dB and 78.6 dB.

In the residential zone in Chamarajanagar, the noise levels were 54.5 DB (before Deepavali), 63.2 DB, 63.1 DB and 63.5 DB (during Deepavali). The average noise level was 63.3 dB.

Madikeri had the noise level less than the prescribed limit of 55 dB. It was 49.4 (before Deepavali), 45 dB, 50.2 dB, and 48 dB (during Deepavali). The average noise level was 48.2 dB.

The district administration in Mysuru had announced regulations for the sale and bursting of crackers during Deepavali in an attempt to curb noise and air pollution. It had asked vendors to sell only certified green crackers and warned against stocking and selling high-decibel crackers.

It was by and large a less noisy and less smoky Deepavali, said the KSPCB sources.

