Mysuru’s AIISH to host speech language, hearing conference

February 17, 2022 17:38 IST

Around 1,300 delegates expected; 16 plenary talks by experts scheduled

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru will be hosting the 53 rd national conference of the Indian Speech Language and Hearing Association (ISHA), Mysuru chapter, on February 19 and 20. ISHACON will be held at the Knowledge Park of the AIISH.

Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), MoHFW, New Delhi, and R. Balasubramaniam, Member (Human Resources), Capacity Building Commission, New Delhi, founder of SVYM and GRAM, Mysuru will inaugurate the conference, which will be held in virtual mode.

Advertising

Advertising

On the occasion, M. Jayaram, former dean, NIMHANS, will assume charge as the President of ISHA from Krishna Y., Professor, MAHE, Manipal.

Dr. Jayaram is a speech-language pathologist, who was director of AIISH for six years.

At the conference, three eminent personalities in the field of speech and hearing will be felicitated with prestigious oration awards in recognition of their contribution to the field - M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, will receive Dr N. Rathna Oration award; Ajith Kumar U., Professor of Audiology, will receive Prof. S. Kameswaran Endowment Oration award, and Rajapandian S. will receive Prof R.K. Oza Oration award, a press release said here.

Kalyani Mandke, Director, Mandke Hearing Services, Pune will receive “Bharat award” in recognition of her services as the President of ISHA during 2011-12. More than 1,300 delegates, including national and international professionals, will participate. The delegates will witness 16 plenary talks by experts across the globe, 36 oral research paper presentations and 115 poster presentations. The papers will be presented by PG students of speech-language pathology and audiology, academicians, researchers and practising professionals. The conference will also have a virtual exhibition. The Mysuru Indian Speech Language and Hearing Association (MyISHA) is organising the event.