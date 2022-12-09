Mysuru’s AAP celebrates party’s win in MCD polls

December 09, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru celebrated the party’s victory in the recently-held elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and also of AAP getting the status of a national party.

They lit lamps and distributed sweets in their Hebbal and Mandi Mohalla offices to celebrate the occasion.

Speaking at the AAP Hebbal office, AAP Mysuru president Malavika Gubbivani said “People of Delhi have seen the achievements of Arvind Kejriwal-led government and have understood the quality of development works, the priority given to transparency in administration, how the government responds to people’s needs and hence they have blessed AAP with 134 seats in MCD polls.”

“AAP has shown its strength in spite of challenges like the use of money/muscle power during elections. By meeting the benchmark set by the Election Commission, AAP has earned the status of a national party. This kind of success was made possible only due to honest decisions taken by Mr .Arvind Kejriwal,” she claimed, in a release here.

Party leader Mujahid Khan said, “The time is near in Karnataka too when AAP will come to power and the people’s aspirations will be met. We need to take the message of good work done by AAP in Delhi to the people in Mysuru and strive to bring AAP to power in State.”

