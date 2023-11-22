Mysuru ZP CEO appreciates rural women SHG’s innovative venture

November 22, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

An innovative effort by rural women in H.D. Kote taluk to produce cold-pressed oil through their self-help group received appreciation from Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayathri, who visited the unit and directed the local panchayat authorities to provide marketing facilities to their effort.

The Jeevanadhara cold pressed oil making unit is located at Manjegowdanahalli Haadi in Hosaholalu gram panchayat in the taluk. Sanjeevani Federation’s Kalamma Self Help Group’s women members are running the unit.

She advised village residents to make use of the benefits extended under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

She also visited the government lower primary school in the village and checked uniform and shoe distribution besides checking the quality of midday meals served to the children.

Ms. Gayathri later visited anganwadi center and checked the kitchen and store room besides verifying some documents.

She later visited Hosaholalu GP and checked tax collection and other records such as e-attendance, property survey, MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission works.