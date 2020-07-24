Mysuru zoo’s ‘Brahma’ is no more

Brahma, a male tiger aged about 20 years, which was one of the major attractions for visitors at the Mysuru zoo, died on Friday at 3 p.m. due to age-related issues, according to the zoo officials.
The tiger was involved in man-animal conflict and was captured by the Forest Department from Teralu village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu on March 18, 2008.
After being displayed at the zoo for some years, it was shifted to the Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.
Yoga exponent late B.K.S. Iyengar had adopted it for lifetime.
Zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni said Brahma was one of the largest tigers the zoo had. “Till Thursday evening, it was doing well and ate food. It never fell ill and was in good health till its end came. Initially, Brahma was used for captive breeding,” he said.
