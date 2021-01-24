Mysuru zoo to screen documentaries as part of ‘Green Good Deeds’ campaign

The LED screen installed at the amphitheatre on the premises of Mysuru Zoo.

MYSURU

24 January 2021 23:17 IST

Century-old zoo chosen to raise awareness on importance of nature conservation

Next time when you visit the Mysuru Zoo, make sure you don’t miss to watch the movies and documentaries that promote conservation and environment protection.

Thanks to the Ministry of Environment’s ‘Green Good Deeds’ campaign, an initiative of spreading the message of environment protection, a big LED screen is being installed at the amphitheatre inside the zoo for regular screening of documentaries and short films on wildlife produced by the Forest Department, the Mysuru zoo and other conservationists.

The best practices of the zoo and others that go a long way in protecting nature will be screened for educating the visitors on a variety of issues that need attention. Like how the foreign zoos engage visitors on their zoo tours, informing them about their roles in wildlife protection, the zoo has proposed a similar move, screening movies on a regular basis and making it part of the zoo tours.

Advertising

Advertising

The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, has partly funded the LED screen whose installation work is done and the trial run of screening films is under way.

“We have many films on wildlife which can be shown to the visitors. As we had no LED screen, we could not screen documentaries on every occasion. To make screening a routine exercise to engage the visitors, the zoo got the LED screen installed. Henceforth, the visitors can get to see many films on wildlife that sheds light on many fascinating things about nature and the wild animals, besides explaining the roles humans can play,” said zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

He told The Hindu that the CZA partly funded the project as part of the Green Good Deeds campaign of the Union Ministry of Environment where the best practices of the zoo and its sustainable and eco-friendly measures that are made into documentaries can be screened.

Be it vermicompost from the animal waste, rainwater harvesting that has helped recharge the water table and the rejuvenation of ponds within the zoo campus, many such initiatives that have received praise can be highlighted among the visitors.

Mr. Kulkarni said not all the Indian zoos have received special funding under the Green Good Deeds campaign and the select zoos including Mysuru zoo which are among the country’s leading had been chosen.

“From February onwards, the screening of films on wildlife will be regularly done on the LED screen,” he replied.

Karanji Lake’s rejuvenation by the zoo was described as a success story and a model in lake conservation. After its conservation, it became a prominent tourist destination. Such success stories can be told to the visitors through audio-visual presentations.

The rejuvenation of Hebbal Lake has also come under appreciation after the zoo adopted the lake and took up its restoration.

In a span of less than two years, the habitat at the Lalithadripura Lake, one of the city’s last few remaining water bodies, has seen a considerable change in its ecosystem, attracting many winged visitors. The zoo adopted the water body on the foothills of Chamundi about three years ago and developed the place making use of its expertise in managing the Karanji Lake. Besides creating an island and planting vast varieties of plants, the zoo developed the lake environs as lung space for the residents living in the vicinity, establishing a walkway and building a gazebo for the benefit of yoga enthusiasts and walkers.

The zoo hopes to retell such stories to the public and spread the message of caring for nature for future generations.