Mysuru zoo to hold summer camp from April 15

March 08, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru zoo is organising Summer Camp for students of aged between 12 to 18 years.

The camp for the first batch will be held from April 15 to 24 and the second batch from May 6 to 15.

At the camp, students will get an exposure to the basics of the management of captive wild animals and wildlife conservation. Students can learn about basics of biodiversity, animal behaviour and conservation of wildlife. There will be both theory and practical classes, covering various aspects of the issues.

Zoo officials and other subject specialists will interact with the participants.

Interested students can collect application forms from the zoo office from March 3 to 16 and submit them on or before March 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Only 60 students per batch will be selected on a first come first serve basis. For any clarification contact Mobile: 9686668099 or send an e- mail to edumysore99@gmail.com

Students aged between 12 to 18 years are eligible to participate. In both batches, the camp timings will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Filled-in applications should accompany recent stamp size colour photographs; age proof (copy of Aadhaar card or birth certificate); camp fee of ₹1,500 to be paid along with the application. The last date for applying is March 18.

