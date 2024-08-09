GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru zoo second best after Chennai zoo: Khandre

Forest Minister inaugurates luggage room for visitors and tiger viewing deck at the century-old zoological gardens

Published - August 09, 2024 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre after the inauguration of the tiger viewing deck at the Mysuru zoo on Friday.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre after the inauguration of the tiger viewing deck at the Mysuru zoo on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said the century-old Mysuru zoo is among the top zoo’s in the country and added that the zoo stands second after Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai in the assessment done by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The CZA assessment is done once in four years, he added.

Mysuru zoo has been judged ‘very good’ among large zoos during the assessment. It, however, stands second as Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has secured a score of 83 marks and was graded ‘very good’ by the CZA. The Mysuru zoo, however, got 80 marks but yet graded ‘very good’ in the evaluation considering its best management practices and standards.

Mr. Khandre, who was on a visit to the zoo, inaugurated the luggage room and also the tiger viewing deck.

The Minister said the luggage room has been moved out of the zoo campus to the parking lot for the convenience of the visitors who can safely deposit their luggage at the facility and tour the zoo campus. Also, it is convenient for the zoo management to screen the luggage, avoiding long queues inside the zoo. Electronic scanners have been installed for scanning the luggage.

Mr. Khandre said a high-glass partition wall has been installed along with an elevated platform for viewing tigers. The new viewing deck helps visitors get a better view of the big cats.

The Minister said fresh tenders will be invited soon for the development of an aquarium complex near the zoo. The tender invited in January this year attracted just one bid. The tender has been cancelled and fresh tenders will be invited soon from the interested parties, he said.

“The tender process was delayed due to a poll code of conduct. The process will be expedited soon,” he replied.

Fresh efforts are being made to revive the defunct aquarium project which has not seen the light of the day even after completing 10 years of its concept. The State government has resolved to give a logical end to the long-delayed and much-awaited project.

The half-constructed structure of the aquarium, adjacent to the Karanji Lake Nature Park (KLNP), is languishing with several failed attempts to resuscitate it and develop it into Mysuru’s another tourist attraction like the Mysuru zoo and the Karanji Lake Nature Park. The project was originally planned and executed by the Mysuru City Corporation a decade ago but was later handed over to the Mysuru Zoo unable to complete it for various reasons, primarily funds’ scarcity with the escalation of the project cost.

