Mysuru zoo revises entry fee

The management of the Mysuru zoo has hiked the entry fee for visitors to meet rising costs. The revised fee that came into effect this month, is ₹80 for adults (previously ₹60) on weekdays and ₹100 (previously ₹80) on weekends. The fee for children has been revised from ₹30 to ₹40 on weekdays and ₹40 to ₹50 on weekends.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni said the proposal for revising the fee was placed before the governing council and got approval. Accordingly, the revision had been implemented.

“The gate collection helps us take up development work, meet increasing costs on feed, take up animal exchange and provide new facilities for visitors whose numbers were on the rise,” he said. “Expenditure on animals’ well-being rises every year. We also need to increase our keepers’ salaries. Under the animal exchange programme, we are bringing five Asiatic lions from Gujarat. It involves expenditure as the animals need to be transported from the long distance dedicated transport modes,” he said.