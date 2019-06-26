Karnataka

Mysuru zoo revises entry fee

more-in

The management of the Mysuru zoo has hiked the entry fee for visitors to meet rising costs. The revised fee that came into effect this month, is ₹80 for adults (previously ₹60) on weekdays and ₹100 (previously ₹80) on weekends. The fee for children has been revised from ₹30 to ₹40 on weekdays and ₹40 to ₹50 on weekends.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni said the proposal for revising the fee was placed before the governing council and got approval. Accordingly, the revision had been implemented.

“The gate collection helps us take up development work, meet increasing costs on feed, take up animal exchange and provide new facilities for visitors whose numbers were on the rise,” he said. “Expenditure on animals’ well-being rises every year. We also need to increase our keepers’ salaries. Under the animal exchange programme, we are bringing five Asiatic lions from Gujarat. It involves expenditure as the animals need to be transported from the long distance dedicated transport modes,” he said.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
tourism
animal
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2019 2:44:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysuru-zoo-revises-entry-fee/article28139766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story