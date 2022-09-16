Mysuru zoo rated second best in CZA evaluation

The century-old Mysuru zoo has been rated ‘very good’ by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which conducted the Management Effectiveness Evaluation of Zoos in India 2022. The country’s medium and large zoos were comprehensively evaluated during the first-ever exercise by the CZA.

Though Mysuru zoo has been adjudged ‘very good’ among large zoos during the assessment by the experts, it, however, stands second as Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has secured a score of 83 marks and was graded ‘very good’ by the CZA. The Mysuru zoo has got 80 marks but yet graded ‘very good’ in the evaluation considering its best management practices and standards.

Expressing happiness over the rating, Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni said the evaluation was done for the first time by the CZA and an expert team had visited the zoo to appraise the zoo and its practices. “Whatever suggestions have been made for the zoo’s improvement will be implemented. The action to be taken, as endorsed by the CZA, will be looked into,” he said.

Among the medium zoos, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling, is rated the best, according to the evaluation report.

The CZA, in its report, said the mission, vision, objectives and strategies mostly identified at the Mysuru zoo but need to be systematically formulated and documented as per the National Zoo Policy. The zoo has been told to make efforts to pair all single animals.

Also, the conservation breeding programMEs for Gaur, Nilgiri Langur, Lion-tailed Macaque, Dhole, Indian Grey Wolf etc., can be managed with improved scientific rigour and with the development of detailed plans for conservation breeding including genetic profiling, individual marking of names for identification, community engagement plan, plan for soft release, and survey of release sites, the CZA said, in its evaluation of the Mysuru zoo.

The Mysuru zoo management must pursue the development of an interpretation centre, according to the report.

Citing about the best practices at the Mysuru zoo in its evaluation, the CZA said the zoo is one of the self-sustainable zoos. In the past two decades, the zoo administration has introduced many interventions, innovations and programs — from waste management policy, to a flexible animal adoption programme. After segregation of the waste, the biodegradable waste is used for making biogas, vermicompost, and manure in the campus itself. Biogas is used in zoo kitchens. The zoo has tie-ups with various NGOs for the recycling of plastic waste. The zoo harvests 79 crore litres of rainwater through directed infrastructure changes. The surrounding areas of the zoo and the farmers have also been benefited by the system as no borewells go out of water during summer. The zoo also provides RO drinking water for free to the visitors. Seventy percent of water that gets wasted from the RO units are reused On the zoo premises.

The CZA said the MEE assessment is an inclusive exercise – the assessment is based on information and documentation produced by the zoo and the detailed site visit.

The actionable points derived from the assessment, along with pillars of change indicated in the vision plan for Indian zoos (2021-2031), can become the catalyst for the transformation, build innovation and leadership and help zoos deliver experiences that inspire visitors to take conservation action and affirm deeper community connect, the CZA concluded in its assessment, a report of which has been sourced by The Hindu.